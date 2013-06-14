MONTEVIDEO, June 14 Uruguay's gross domestic product expanded 3.7 percent in the first quarter versus the same period last year, and grew 1.2 percent compared with the last three months of 2012, the country's central bank said on Friday.

The government of the small South American country expects 4 percent economic growth for full-year 2013, while private analysts forecast more modest expansion of 3.59 percent, according to a central bank poll.