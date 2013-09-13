MONTEVIDEO, Sept 13 Uruguay's gross domestic product expanded 5.6 percent in the second quarter compared with the same period a year earlier and 2.1 percent compared with the first three months of this year, the central bank said on Friday.

Most economic sectors in the small South American country, which is sandwiched between Argentina and Brazil, grew in the second quarter, but what contributed most was "supply of energy, gas and water" due to a high hydroelectric production, the bank said in a statement.

This sector grew 225.4 per cent in the second quarter, compared with the same period in 2012.

Transport and communications registered the second biggest growth at 9.2 per cent, due to the expansion of internet services and cellular phone sales, and positive foreign trade.

Agriculture and livestock also rose 3.3 per cent, due mainly to good crop performance.

The government of the South American country expects a 4 percent expansion in full-year 2013, while private analysts forecast more modest expansion of 3.45 percent, according to a central bank poll in August.