MONTEVIDEO May 23 Uruguay's government on Monday sharply cut its forecast for growth this year and next, citing weak economic expansion in countries neighboring the South American nation.

Uruguayan Economy Minister Danilo Astori said the government was now forecasting growth of 0.5 percent this year, and 1 percent in 2017, well below previous forecasts of 2.5 percent growth both years. (Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Chris Reese)