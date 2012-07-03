Fitch: Singapore Banks Can Withstand OSV Sector Deterioration
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Singapore Banks: Oil and Gas Stress Test https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/899206 SINGAPORE, June 08 (Fitch) Singapore banks - DBS Group Holdings (AA-/Stable), Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (AA-/Stable) and United Overseas Bank Limited (AA-/Stable) - are strong enough to withstand a sharp deterioration in their exposure to the higher-risk offshore support vessels (OSV) sector, says Fitch Ratings in a new