BRIEF-Lippo Malls Indonesia Retail Trust says LMIR Trust entered into share purchase agreements
* LMIR Trust entered share purchase agreements to acquire entire issued share capital of PT Mitra Anda Sukses Bersama
MONTEVIDEO, Sept 28 Uruguay's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate 25 basis points to 9.0 percent at a quarterly monetary policy meeting on Friday, a statement from the central bank showed.
The bank had held the rate steady at its last two rate-setting meetings, citing concerns about persistent inflation even as economic growth slows.
June 5 Shanghai Xinmei Real Estate Co Ltd * Says share to resume trading on June 6 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2qXjQxv Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)