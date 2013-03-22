* Monetary policy committee keeps TPM rate at 9.25 pct

* Economy growing at "reasonable rates" given uncertainty

* Market expected third consecutive rise of 25 basis points

By Malena Castaldi

MONTEVIDEO, March 22 Uruguay's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at a quarterly monetary policy meeting on Friday, despite persistent concern about inflation, a statement from the central bank showed.

The bank's monetary policy committee raised the rate by 25 basis points at its previous meeting in December and most economic analysts expected another such increase on Friday as inflation remains higher than official targets.

"Inflation represents one of the biggest concerns on the Uruguayan economy's risk map," the statement said, adding the economy was growing at "reasonable rates" considering the uncertain global climate.

"Bearing in mind the necessary balance of monetary policy objectives and taking into account the recent measures related to marginal reserve requirements, (the committee) decided to keep the Monetary Policy Rate (TPM) at 9.25 percent."

Earlier this month, the bank said it would raise marginal reserve requirements on local and foreign currency deposits from April 1 as part of its effort to bring inflation within the official target range of 4.0 percent to 6.0 percent.

Consumer prices in the South American nation rose 0.99 percent in February, bringing 12-month inflation to 8.89 percent.

In a Reuters poll of 13 analysts, eight expected the rate to be raised, while five said they thought it would remain unchanged.

Six expected a rise of 25 basis points and two forecast an increase of 50 basis points.

Central Bank chief Mario Bergara told Reuters on Saturday he expected 2012 GDP growth to be between 3.0 percent and 3.5 percent, falling short of market expectations.