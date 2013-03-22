* Monetary policy committee keeps TPM rate at 9.25 pct
* Economy growing at "reasonable rates" given uncertainty
* Market expected third consecutive rise of 25 basis points
By Malena Castaldi
MONTEVIDEO, March 22 Uruguay's central bank held
its benchmark interest rate steady at a quarterly monetary
policy meeting on Friday, despite persistent concern about
inflation, a statement from the central bank showed.
The bank's monetary policy committee raised the rate by 25
basis points at its previous meeting in December and most
economic analysts expected another such increase on Friday as
inflation remains higher than official targets.
"Inflation represents one of the biggest concerns on the
Uruguayan economy's risk map," the statement said, adding the
economy was growing at "reasonable rates" considering the
uncertain global climate.
"Bearing in mind the necessary balance of monetary policy
objectives and taking into account the recent measures related
to marginal reserve requirements, (the committee) decided to
keep the Monetary Policy Rate (TPM) at 9.25 percent."
Earlier this month, the bank said it would raise marginal
reserve requirements on local and foreign currency deposits from
April 1 as part of its effort to bring inflation within the
official target range of 4.0 percent to 6.0 percent.
Consumer prices in the South American nation rose 0.99
percent in February, bringing 12-month inflation to 8.89
percent.
In a Reuters poll of 13 analysts, eight expected the rate to
be raised, while five said they thought it would remain
unchanged.
Six expected a rise of 25 basis points and two forecast an
increase of 50 basis points.
Central Bank chief Mario Bergara told Reuters on Saturday he
expected 2012 GDP growth to be between 3.0 percent and 3.5
percent, falling short of market expectations.