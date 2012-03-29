* Benchmark rate held at 8.75 percent as expected

* Policymakers say inflation expectations beyond range (Adds quote)

MONTEVIDEO, March 29 Uruguay's central bank held its key interest rate unchanged at 8.75 percent during its quarterly policy meeting on Thursday, citing persistent inflation risks in a decision expected by the market.

Recent data showed Uruguay's economy cooled sharply in the final quarter of 2011. Inflation has eased slightly in the last few months, but still remains outside the government's target range.

Fourteen out of 18 analysts recently polled by Reuters said they expected the bank to hold the rate steady.

"The monetary policy committee observed that the inflation rate began to ease. But it - along with inflation expectations - remains notably above the target range," the bank said in a statement.

"The Uruguayan economy continues to grow at a reasonable rate," the statement said, adding that policymakers will keep a close eye on the troubled global economy in the months ahead.

"The uncertainty and volatility of the international context has not eased, despite some signs of recovery in the U.S. economy and the measures that have been taken to address the finances of European countries," the bank said. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi, Writing by Hugh Bronstein, Editing by Gary Crosse)