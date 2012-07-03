* Monetary policy meeting keeps TPM stable at 8.75 percent

* Says stable prices and "prudence" remain the focus

* First quarter GDP data showed acceleration

MONTEVIDEO, July 3 Uruguay's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 8.75 percent on Tuesday, citing "reasonable" economic growth and persistent concern about inflation.

The South American country's central bank also held the rate steady at its last quarterly rate-setting meeting in March, meaning the last change was December's surprise hike of 75 basis points.

"Uruguay's economy has again shown reasonable growth, maintaining a high use of resources and firm domestic demand. At the same time, there is a noticeable increase in credit - both in local and foreign currency," the bank said in a statement.

"For that reason, the focus continues to be the stability of internal prices and the need to maintain prudence on policy decisions," it added.

Consumer prices rose 8.0 percent in the 12 months through June, slowing a touch from May's 8.06 percent 12-month reading but still outside the central bank's 2012 target range for between 4.0 percent and 6.0 percent.

Tuesday's decision to keep the Monetary Policy Rate (TPM) steady was expected by local and international economists.

In a poll published by Reuters, none of the 13 analysts surveyed said they expected the bank to raise the TPM despite the nagging inflationary pressure at home.

Uruguay's economy grew 4.2 percent in the first quarter compared with a year earlier, accelerating from the previous quarter.

The country's gross domestic product (GDP) rose 5.7 percent in 2011, marking a ninth straight year of growth, but the pace of expansion slowed in the last three months of 2011 to 3.5 percent year-on-year growth.

GDP shrank 1.6 percent in the fourth quarter from the previous period, but it rebounded in the first three months of this year to rise 1.9 percent.