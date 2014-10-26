(Adds details, color, quotes)
By Malena Castaldi
MONTEVIDEO Oct 26 Ruling coalition candidate
Tabare Vazquez had a strong lead in Uruguay's presidential
election on Sunday, exit polls showed, but he appeared to fall
short of taking victory in the first round and will likely face
a runoff vote next month.
One poll by Consultora Factum showed Vazquez of the leftist
Broad Front coalition winning 46 percent support and Luis
Lacalle Pou of the centrist National Party with 31 percent.
Vazquez needed 50 percent of the vote to avoid a second-round
runoff.
A second exit poll conducted by Equipos Consultores had
Vazquez winning 44 percent and Lacalle Pou taking 33 percent.
If the trend is confirmed by the South American country's
electoral court, it would pave the way for a nerve-jangling
second round on Nov. 30. Opinion polls ahead of Sunday's vote
had shown Vazquez and Lacalle Pou neck-and-neck in a runoff.
Vazquez, 74, first brought the Broad Front to power in 2005.
His blend of pro-market economic policies and social welfare
measures that slashed poverty rates won broad support but he was
constitutionally barred from a second consecutive term.
His close ally and now outgoing President Jose Mujica
continued the model, which remains popular with many.
But others have become disenchanted with the scale of
Mujica's social reforms, including the legalization abortions
and marijuana production and distribution.
"So we are killing babies now and the state will sell
marijuana," said Adriana Herrera, a 68-year-old pensioner. "My
frustration is not just with the handout policies but also with
the laws that have been approved that are terrible for the
country."
The Broad Front's battle for a third straight term has faced
stiff competition from Lacalle Pou, 41, who gained in popularity
after his unexpected victory in his party's primaries,
campaigning on a platform for change.
Lacalle Pou told Reuters last week he would try to repeal
the state-regulated production and sale of marijuana if he won.
Early official results were expected at 10 p.m. (0000 GMT)
OLD VERSUS YOUNG
In a second round, Lacalle Pou could secure the support of
right-wing Colorado Party candidate Pedro Bordaberry. One exit
poll showed Bordaberry, the son of a former dictator, winning
the support of 13-14 percent of voters on Sunday.
Bordaberry's backing for Lacalle Pou could make the runoff
vote a tight one.
Uruguay's $55 billion economy has grown an average 5.7
percent annually since 2005. The government forecasts lower
growth of 3 percent this year, although that is still better
than in neighboring giants Argentina and Brazil.
The number of Uruguayans living in poverty has fallen
sharply to 11.5 percent from more than a third in 2006.
"I want to stick with the Broad Front that ensures success,"
said Soledad Fernandez, a 27-year old student. "Vazquez and
Mujica looked after the vulnerable people."
Lacalle Pou's supporters argue it is time for change. They
say the surfing enthusiast and father of three is more in touch
with Uruguay today than the socialist old-guard and that he
brings a fresh face to Uruguayan politics. Vazquez is
74-years-old.
While financial markets believe the Broad Front's economic
policies are sound, some analysts say Lacalle Pou is more likely
to rein in an above-target fiscal deficit and an inflation rate
almost in double digits.
Voters also elect lawmakers on Sunday. Neither the Broad
Front nor the National Party are likely to win a majority in
Congress, meaning the next president will face a tougher time
than Mujica in passing laws.
(Additional reporting by Esteban Farat; Writing by Sarah Marsh
and Richard Lough; Editing by Kieran Murray,)