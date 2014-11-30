By Malena Castaldi
| MONTEVIDEO
MONTEVIDEO Nov 30 Uruguayans vote on Sunday for
a new president with former leader Tabare Vazquez looking set to
win comfortably, securing the ruling leftist coalition a third
consecutive term and allowing it to roll out its pioneering
marijuana law.
Opinion polls give Vazquez, 74, who was president in
2005-2010, a 14 percentage point lead over Luis Lacalle Pou of
the center-right National Party.
A Vazquez win would see him replace his close ally, Jose
Mujica, one of Latin America's most popular leaders, and ensure
a continuation of the Broad Front's mix of pro-business policies
and welfare programs that spurred a decade of strong growth.
"The Front has done things well, it has given us more rights
and the country is now going places," said Marcelo Perez, a
23-year-old craftsman who sells wood carvings in the capital,
Montevideo.
"There are more jobs now and that means people are buying."
Vazquez's first election win 10 years ago ended two decades
of conservative rule that followed a military dictatorship
during which Mujica, a former guerrilla, was imprisoned.
Vazquez closed his first term with approval ratings hitting
70 percent but, like Mujica now, was barred by the constitution
from seeking a second consecutive term.
If he makes a successful return, Vazquez, a respected
oncologist, has promised to see through the legalization of the
commercial production and sale of marijuana, although he might
make some changes to how it is implemented.
The marijuana law was passed late last year and aims to
wrest the drug trade from illegal gangs.
Lacalle Pou, 41, has threatened to repeal much of the
reform, which two in three Uruguayans oppose.
Vazquez will need to address rising crime and education,
both major concerns of voters. He promises to increase spending
on schools to 6 percent of gross domestic product from 4.5
percent now.
In the first round of the election last month, Vazquez won
47.8 percent of the vote while Lacalle Pou won 30.8 percent.
Lacalle Pou had been expected to do better after promising
to rein in a fiscal deficit and inflation, and tapping into the
frustrations of more conservative voters upset by Mujica's laws
legalizing gay marriage, abortion and pot.
But Vazquez was boosted by the Broad Front's strong record
in power and Lacalle Pou was seen as lacking his rival's
gravitas and experience.
Polling stations open at 8 a.m. (1000 GMT) and close at 7.30
p.m. Exit polls will be released at 8.30 p.m. and partial
results are expected by 10 p.m.
(Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Kieran
Murray)