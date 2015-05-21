MONTEVIDEO May 21 Energy importer Uruguay may
be sitting atop shallow-lying natural gas reserves as well as
previously identified oil resources, Uruguayan state oil company
ANCAP said on Thursday, citing seismic studies by an Australian
firm.
The 2D seismic study by Petrel Energy Limited
indicates as much as 910 million barrels of oil and 3.1 trillion
cubic feet of gas may lie under the soil in the Salto and Piedra
Sola regions, based on a recovery rate of 30 percent on
estimated reserves.
ANCAP President Jose Coya said the oil and gas deposits were
located at "relatively shallow depths between 1,500 and 2,000
meters."
Petrel Energy is a 51 percent shareholder of Schuepbach
Energy International, whose subsidiary in Uruguay is contracted
to drill four exploratory wells between 2015 and 2017.
Uruguay's population of 3.3 million consumes about 50,000
barrels of oil per day, so the discovery could represent as much
as 22 years of energy self-sufficiency under the midway scenario
of 404 million barrels.
Uruguay is building a $1.1 billion liquid natural gas (LNG)
regasification plant, though construction has been delayed by
design errors.
(Reporting by Malena Castaldi; writing by Richard Lough)