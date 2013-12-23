MONTEVIDEO Dec 23 Uruguayan President Jose
Mujica said on Monday that Mario Bergara, head of the central
bank, will become the new economy minister on December 26.
A government source told Reuters that Bergara's post at the
central bank will be filled by Alberto Grana, the current head
of economic policy and markets at the central bank.
The shake-up in the South American country's top economic
positions follows outgoing economy minister Fernando Lorenzo's
resignation on Saturday amid allegations he took part in the
irregular sale of government-owned airplanes.
Bergara, a 48-year-old accountant and economist who headed
the central bank since 2008, is widely expected to uphold
policies implemented under Lorenzo. His main challenge will be
tackling the South American country's stubbornly high inflation
rate, which was 8.51 percent in November.
During Bergara's term, the central bank abandoned the use of
a single benchmark interest rate to fight inflation - using
money supply variables to guide policy instead.
Bergara earned a doctorate from the University of
California, Berkeley, and served as former President Tabare
Vazquez' deputy economy minister. He is due to take up his new
job on Thursday.
Officials at the central bank were not immediately available
to comment on Bergara's potential successor.