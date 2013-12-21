LIMA Dec 21 Uruguay's Economy Minister Fernando
Lorenzo resigned on Saturday over a scandal involving the 2012
liquidation of the state-run airline Pluna, President Jose
Mujica said.
"Lorenzo handed his resignation in to us today of his own
initiative to facilitate the path to justice," Mujica told
reporters. "He has been a brilliant minister."
Mujica made the announcement as Lorenzo prepared to face
questions related to his involvement in the irregular sale of
airplanes after Pluna went bankrupt last year.
(Reporting by Felipe Llambias; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
Jackie Frank)