(Adds context on scandal, quote from outgoing minister)
By Malena Castaldi and Felipe Llambias
MONTEVIDEO Dec 21 Uruguay's economy minister
resigned on Saturday in the face of allegations he took part in
the irregular sale of government airplanes during the closure of
the country's flagship carrier, President Jose Mujica said.
Mujica defended the conduct of Fernando Lorenzo, his
minister since March 2010, as local television broadcast images
of the economist entering a courthouse Saturday morning.
"He has been a brilliant minister," Mujica told reporters.
"We have no doubt about his ethical integrity."
Lorenzo was widely respected by investors, but faced growing
criticism after the government sold seven airplanes that once
belonged to Pluna, the airline the state took over and shuttered
in the wake of its bankruptcy last year.
Pluna was previously 75 percent controlled by the Leadgate
financial group, with the government owning the rest.
The state has yet to receive anything in payment for the
planes - bought in October 2012 by businessman Hernan Calvo, who
used a different name when bidding on them.
Calvo is linked to an influential Argentine businessman who
controls several big businesses in Uruguay, including BQB, an
airline that once competed with Pluna.
The attorney general's office suspects Lorenzo of using his
position to speed up the $137 million deal, which his ministry
was not charged with overseeing.
Lorenzo has said he did nothing wrong and is appealing the
attorney general's request to move the investigation to trial.
"I am at peace with the decisions I made," he was quoted by
the website El Observador as saying after leaving court on
Saturday.
Fernando Calloia, the president of Uruguay's state bank, was
also summoned to provide statements to investigators on Saturday
about a $13.6 million guarantee the bank made for the purchase
of the planes.
Mujica is considering replacing Lorenzo with the current
president of Uruguay's central bank, Mario Bergara, who would in
turn be replaced by Jorge Polgar, a former president of the bank
Hipotecario, a source with the president's political party told
Reuters.
Interior Minister Eduardo Bonomi will temporarily head the
economy ministry until a new minister is sworn in.
Lorenzo's departure from government will allow him to make
statements about the scandal that he might not be able to make
as minister, a source with the ruling party told Reuters.
Mujica vowed to adhere to any judicial rulings.
"We will respect the decisions of the court entirely, as is
natural in a law-abiding society," Mujica said.
A source in the economy ministry said that Mujica did not
ask Lorenzo to resign.
(Reporting by Malena Castaldi and Felipe Llambias; Writing by
Mitra Taj; Editing by Jackie Frank)