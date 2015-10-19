NEW YORK, Oct 19 (IFR) - Uruguay launched its new 2027
maturing US dollar-denominated bonds at a spread of Treasuries
plus 245bp, according to one of the lead managers.
The launch spread is at the tight end of guidance of 250bp
area and inside initial price thoughts of 265bp area.
The amortizing bond has an average life of around 11 years
and is part of a broader liability management operation.
The deal is being done in conjunction with a one-day cash
tender for outstanding 9.25% 2017s, 8% 2022s, 4.5% 2024s and
6.875% 2025s, for which Uruguay is offering a purchase price of
114, 127.50, 106.00 and 119, respectively.
The new money component of the trade is around US$1.2bn, the
lead manager said. Citigroup, HSBC and Itau BBA are the lead
managers on the transaction.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Shankar
Ramakrishnan)