MONTEVIDEO Oct 4 The International Monetary
Fund raised its 2013 economic growth forecast for Uruguay on
Friday, but lowered its estimates for 2014, saying growth had
"moderated to a more sustainable pace" after a decade of strong
expansion.
Citing robust domestic demand, strong foreign direct
investment and an expected improvement in demand from abroad,
the IMF expects Uruguay's economy to grow 4 percent in 2013
according to a statement released on Friday, up from a previous
estimate of 3.8 percent in May.
Growth should reach "about 3.5 percent" in 2014 and 2015,
the IMF said, down from a prior estimate of 4 percent for next
year.
Uruguay's gross domestic product grew 3.9 percent in 2012,
completing a full decade without a single year of economic
contraction.
The IMF cited persistent inflation pressure and strong
increases in labor costs as key risks for the Uruguayan economy,
and called for tighter fiscal policy and more infrastructure
investment as a way to maintain robust economic growth.