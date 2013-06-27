MONTEVIDEO, June 27 Uruguay's central bank will
fight stubbornly high inflation by targeting a gradual decrease
in money supply growth, aiming for a roughly 8 percent annual
expansion by mid-2015, the bank's monetary policy committee said
on Thursday.
Officials announced earlier this month that the central bank
would abandon the use of a single benchmark interest rate and
return to using money supply variables to combat price rises, as
it did from 2003 to 2007.
Uruguay's annual consumer inflation clocked 8.06 percent
through May, well above the 6 percent ceiling on the central
bank's target range, and the economy is growing at about 4
percent a year.
Starting in July 2014, the bank's inflation target range
will expand to between 3 and 7 percent from the current 4 to 6
percent.
"The central bank has defined as its reference for monetary
policy the evolution of monetary aggregates ... including the
sum of (local) currency held by the public, demand deposits and
savings accounts," the bank said in a statement.
Officials aim to curb growth in this money supply category
to between 12.5 and 13 percent in the third quarter of 2013,
down from 19.2 percent in the same period last year.
By the second quarter of 2015, the central bank aims for a
roughly 8 percent expansion in those variables.
The central bank intervenes on a daily basis in money
markets, offering short-term debt.
Uruguay's economy expanded 3.9 percent in 2012, cooling from
6.5 percent a year earlier but marking a 10th straight year of
gross domestic product growth. Some of the South American
economy's mainstays are cattle ranching, farming and tourism.
(Reporting by Felipe Llambias and Malena Castaldi; Writing by
Hilary Burke; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)