MONTEVIDEO Jan 5 Uruguay's inflation was 8.26 percent in 2014, the government said on Monday, a rate that slightly outpaced the 8.24 that had been expected by analysts polled by the central bank.

For the month of December, the government said consumer prices fell 0.53 percent versus market expectations of a 0.52 percent fall, according to the central bank poll. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi)