BRIEF-S&P says New Mexico Finance Authority subordinate-lien bond outlook revised to positive from stable
MONTEVIDEO, Sept 3 Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 1.18 percent in the month of August, official data showed on Thursday, above market expectations and leaving the year-on-year inflation rate at 9.48 percent.
A central bank poll of analysts had forecast an August rate of 0.91 percent. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Richard Lough)
LONDON, May 9 French companies have spent more on overseas acquisitions so far this year than in the same period over the past decade, marking a sharp rebound from 2016 when political uncertainty limited their appetite for doing major deals, Thomson Reuters data shows.