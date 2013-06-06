* Annual inflation above 8 pct; target ceiling is 6 pct

By Malena Castaldi and Felipe Llambias

MONTEVIDEO, June 6 Uruguay will abandon the use of a single benchmark interest rate to fight inflation beginning next month and use money supply variables to guide policy instead, central bank chief Mario Bergara said on Thursday.

Bergara said the reference rate had become less effective for combating price rises and the central bank will focus on other variables, including the amount of money in circulation and bank deposit levels, as it did from 2003 to 2007.

"In the current context of volatility, uncertainty and the massive influx of foreign capital, the interest rate has lost much of its signaling capacity and its relevance in domestic financial markets," Bergara told a news conference.

He said therefore the central bank plans to begin tracking money supply variables again as part of its inflation-targeting regime, "setting the interest rate aside." The bank would then adjust its intervention in money markets to meet the targets.

Bergara also announced the central bank will expand its annual inflation target range to between 3 percent and 7 percent starting in July 2014, from 4 percent to 6 percent currently.

Uruguay's consumer price inflation came in at 8.06 percent in the 12 months through May.

The shift to a wider tolerance band is aimed at "consolidating credibility to be able to reasonably and credibly affect expectations," Bergara said.

Meanwhile, the Economy Ministry said it will impose reserve requirements on the equivalent of 50 percent of new investments by non-residents in local Treasury bills and bonds issued in either Uruguayan pesos or inflation-indexed units.

At the same time, the central bank raised similar reserve requirements on its paper to 50 percent from 40 percent.

These moves are aimed at discouraging short-term speculative investors from buying these instruments in a bid to curb dollar inflows into the economy, which have forced an appreciation in the Uruguayan peso until recently.

While foreign investors held only 2 percent of Uruguay's local debt at the beginning of 2012, that figure shot up to 50 percent by the end of last month, the government said.

Uruguay's policy contrasts with Brazil's decision this week to scrap a tax on foreign investments in local debt to help stop a sharp depreciation of the country's currency that threatens to stoke already-high inflation.

Uruguay's move to discourage capital inflows comes at a time when most emerging markets are nervous about a potential sharp reversal in flows if the U.S. Federal Reserve starts to taper its super easy monetary policy.

As part of its efforts to tame surging prices, Uruguay raised marginal reserve requirements on local and foreign currency deposits in April.

The central bank also upped its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 9.25 percent in December and then held it there in March. The next quarterly monetary policy meeting is scheduled for June 27 and more details are expected to be released on the bank's new criteria.

Uruguay's economy expanded 3.9 percent in 2012, cooling from 6.5 percent a year earlier but marking a 10th straight year of gross domestic product growth. Some of the South American economy's mainstays are cattle-ranching, farming and tourism.

Despite the slowdown in growth, inflation remains a concern for policymakers. It ended 2012 at 7.48 percent - still well above the central bank's target range. (Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Diane Craft and Cynthia Osterman)