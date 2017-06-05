MONTEVIDEO, June 5 Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.13 percent in May from the prior month, government data showed on Monday, bringing the country's 12-month inflation rate to 5.58 percent.

That marked the third straight month in which inflation was in the central bank's target range of 3 to 7 percent. The 12-month rate entered the target range for the first time since 2010 in March. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein and Luc Cohen; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)