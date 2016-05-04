BRIEF-PDC Energy and subsidiary guarantors entered into fifth amendment to third amended
* On May 10, co and subsidiary guarantors entered into fifth amendment to third amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 21
MONTEVIDEO May 4 Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.46 percent in the month of April, close to market expectations, while annual inflation hit 10.47 percent, data from the Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
The median forecast in a central bank poll of analysts was for a 0.51 percent increase on the month.
Inflation in Uruguay is running well above the government's targeted ceiling of 7 percent on the year. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Editing by Toni Reinhold)
* On May 10, co and subsidiary guarantors entered into fifth amendment to third amended and restated credit agreement dated as of May 21
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2pHFFp6) Further company coverage: