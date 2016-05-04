MONTEVIDEO May 4 Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.46 percent in the month of April, close to market expectations, while annual inflation hit 10.47 percent, data from the Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast in a central bank poll of analysts was for a 0.51 percent increase on the month.

Inflation in Uruguay is running well above the government's targeted ceiling of 7 percent on the year. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Editing by Toni Reinhold)