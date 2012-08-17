By Felipe Llambias
| MONTEVIDEO
MONTEVIDEO Aug 16 Uruguay is seeking foreign
companies to bid for the construction of a regasification plant
near the capital Montevideo with an estimated investment of $400
million, government officials said on Thursday.
The plant would convert liquefied natural gas (LNG) back
into the gaseous state for use in Uruguay and potentially for
export to neighboring countries such as Argentina. A 15-year
concession would be granted to the company that won the contract
in a bidding process scheduled for October, they said.
The officials did not identify any prospective bidders, but
noted that domestic companies lacked the necessary experience in
this type of technology and that foreign expertise would be
needed.
With a planned capacity to regasify 10 million cubic meters
of LNG per day, the plant is scheduled to begin operations in
late 2014.
The plant was originally planned as a bilateral project with
Argentina, but Argentine state energy company Enarsa later
pulled out, citing a need to prioritize investments at home.
"This will give our country energy supplies that few Latin
American countries have," said Raul Sendic, head of Uruguay's
state energy company Ancap, adding that the plant was crucial
for "those companies that want to establish themselves in
Uruguay and invest".
Squeezed between South American giants Brazil and
Argentina, Uruguay is led by President Jose Mujica, a former
leftist guerrilla leader, who has promoted investment by
sticking to a fairly orthodox policy menu.
(Writing by Hilary Burke; Editing by Chris Lewis)