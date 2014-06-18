MONTEVIDEO, June 18 Uruguay, which recently
passed a law making it the first country to legalize the
production and sale of cannabis, will also allow doctors to
prescribe the drug to treat certain medical conditions, the
country's health minister said on Wednesday.
"It will mainly be used to alleviate pain, as in the case of
cancer, as well as convulsions or epilepsy," Susana Muniz told
Reuters, adding that it could also be prescribed to help those
addicted to harder narcotics kick the habit.
Uruguay's wider legalization of marijuana, which was passed
in December, limits consumption for recreational use to 40 grams
a month, though the minister said the government was considering
raising this limit for those who needed it for medical reasons.
The law, which is being closed watched by other countries,
has not yet been fully implemented.
Uruguay is expected to shortly award between two and six
licenses to produce up to 10 tons of marijuana in 2014 on land
that will be guarded by the military.
