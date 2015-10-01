By Malena Castaldi
| MONTEVIDEO
MONTEVIDEO Oct 1 Marijuana pioneer Uruguay said
on Thursday it had granted licenses to two companies to grow the
plant for commercial distribution, adding that the pot should go
on sale in pharmacies next year.
The South American country was the world's first to legalize
the cultivation and distribution of marijuana, aiming to wrest
control of the trade from drug gangs while regulating and even
taxing its consumption.
But the novelty of the endeavor has thrown up challenges
preventing the government from meeting its own deadlines in
implementing legislation passed nearly two years ago. The
country originally planned to distribute licenses a year ago.
"Twenty-two proposals were presented ... and two licenses
for production and distribution were given out," Juan Andrés
Roballo, head of the National Drug Board, told a news
conference.
The two companies chosen were Symbiosys and Iccorp,
start-ups financed by Uruguayan and foreign capital, and they
were allowed to produce two tonnes of marijuana each per year,
Roballo said. He said the government will provide security to
secure the perimeter of the companies' marijuana plantations.
Uruguay's pathbreaking marijuana legislation was one of the
most controversial measures passed by former President Jose
Mujica, putting the small South American cattle-producing
country on the global map.
The law allows each household to register to grow up to six
plants, and marijuana users on an official list may buy up to 40
grams per person a month at pharmacies.
Roballo told reporters that marijuana would go on sale in
pharmacies "in no less than eight months from now."
Some of the challenges it has faced are how to regulate the
quality of marijuana and ensure a price that would undercut that
of cheaper pot being sold illegally.
The reform is being followed closely across Latin America
where the legalization or decriminalization of some narcotics is
increasingly viewed as a better way to end the violence spawned
by drug trafficking than the U.S.-led "war on drugs."
Uruguay is one of Latin America's most liberal societies,
and smoking marijuana there has been legal since 1998. It
estimates it has some 150,000 recreational smokers.
(Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)