MONTEVIDEO Nov 26 Uruguay could start selling
marijuana in pharmacies in March, the head of the National Drugs
Board said on Wednesday, although the government had initially
been aiming for year-end.
The South American country is the world's first to permit
the cultivation, distribution and use of marijuana, aiming to
wrest control of the trade from drug gangs while at the same
regulating and even taxing its consumption.
But a variety of hurdles are preventing the government from
making its deadlines in implementing the measures passed into
law last December. Even the plan to start selling marijuana in
March, when President Jose Mujica leaves office, looks ambitious
as the government is still tendering cultivation licenses.
"It will be at the end of this term, the start of the next,"
Julio Calzada, the secretary general of the National Drugs
Board, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.
Uruguayan voters head to the polls on Sunday to elect a new
president to succeed Mujica in a runoff in which the ruling
leftist Broad Front is on track to win a third consecutive term.
Mujica's marijuana legislation allows each household to
register to grow up to six plants while users inscribed into an
official list may buy up to 40 grams per person a month at
pharmacies.
The number of people registered to be allowed to grow
cannabis at home has jumped to 1,200 from 600 a month ago as
fears have eased that the conservative opposition might win the
vote and derail the legislation.
The reform is being followed closely across Latin America
where the legalization or decriminalization of some narcotics is
increasingly viewed as a better way to end the violence spawned
by drug trafficking than the U.S.-led "war on drugs."
Uruguay is one of Latin America's most liberal societies and
smoking marijuana has been legal since 1998. It estimates it has
some 150,000 recreational smokers.
