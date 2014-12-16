MONTEVIDEO Dec 16 Uruguay's local media groups
should not fall into the hands of foreign investors like
Argentina's Clarin group or Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim,
outgoing President Jose Mujica said on Tuesday.
The leftist Mujica, who will hand over the presidency on
March 1 as one of Latin America's most popular leaders, spoke as
senators began debating a draft communications law that critics
say is ambiguous and hands the government too much regulatory
oversight.
"There are sharks circling and they will end up swallowing
us if this is not regulated," Mujica told local radio station
Ocean FM. "I don't want Clarin, (Brazilian group) Globo or Slim
to become media owners in Uruguay."
The Senate is expected to endorse the bill after which it
will head to the lower house for final approval.
The draft document states entities applying for licenses to
operate audiovisual media should not be affiliates or
subsidiaries of foreign companies.
Mujica last year signed a presidential decree revoking an
agreement that gave Claro, a subsidiary of billionaire Slim's
telecom group America Movil, rights to provide cable
television services in Uruguay. Claro is Uruguay's smallest
telecoms and internet provider.
Supporters of the communications bill say it is designed to
prevent ownership from becoming concentrated among a few
powerful commercial interests, as well as promoting local
content.
"It seems that anything related to (government) regulation
is a mortal sin. It is ok to have a free press, but we don't
need monopolies," Mujica said.
