MONTEVIDEO Dec 22 A media bill that prohibits
foreign ownership and is designed to prevent Uruguayan radio and
television stations from becoming concentrated among a few
powerful commercial interests was approved by lawmakers on
Monday.
The bill was endorsed by 50 votes to 25 and will be enacted
when the South American country's president-elect, Tabare
Vazquez, replaces the outgoing leader, Jose Mujica, in March.
Mujica weighed in on the debate last week, warning that
Uruguay's media would be swallowed up by foreign investors he
described as "circling sharks" if the industry was not properly
regulated.
Opposition lawmakers and critics said the bill impinged on
citizens' freedom of expression and gave the government too much
regulatory oversight. They also complained that the bill's
failure to address digital media rendered it outdated.
"It's unnecessary ... and technologically obsolete. And it
is has constitutional flaws," said lawmaker Alvaro Delgado of
the National Party.
The law specifies that 60 percent of television programming
and 30 percent of music played on radios must be locally made.
It also guarantees independent producers a 30 percent market
share.
