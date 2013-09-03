MONTEVIDEO, Sept 3 Uruguay's Congress on Tuesday
passed new rules imposing hefty taxes and environmental
standards on potential mega mining projects that have yet to
start operating in the small South American country.
The house of representatives, controlled by leftist
President Jose Mujica's party, passed the package of new rules
by a 52-30 vote. The legislation passed the senate last month.
Most opposition lawmakers voted against the measure, which
will require large mining projects to pay a yearly fee, a 25
percent tax on corporate profits and another tax of up to 38
percent on profits. The law also introduces tougher
environmental standards, including new rules for mine closures.
There are no big mining projects currently in Uruguay, which
has significant iron reserves but mainly exports agricultural
goods.
"Uruguay will now also have mining as one of its principal
contributors to gross domestic product," said house member Julio
Battistoni, a Mujica ally. "Now we are going to be able to
develop parts of the interior of the country that otherwise
would go undeveloped."
The new law could affect iron miner Zamin Ferrous' plans to
get its $3 billion Aratiri project up and running.
The Swiss-based firm expects Aratiri - which would be the
biggest private investment ever made in Uruguay - to produce
around 18 million tonnes of iron ore per year starting in 2015.
(Reporting By Malena Castaldi and Felipe Llambias, Writing by
Mitra Taj; Editing by Ken Wills)