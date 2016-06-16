By Catherine Ngai
| NEW YORK, June 16
NEW YORK, June 16 The World Bank's $16 million
deal to hedge oil for Uruguay is a small one, but its a
milestone for the institution more than a year after it first
got approval for commodity-specific hedges, and it expects
others to follow.
The World Bank was approved to offer commodity-specific
hedges, including oil, to countries in March 2015 after
previously offering hedges like currency and interest rates,
said Dolores Lopez-Larroy, lead financial officer in the capital
markets department at World Bank Treasury.
The new program can give smaller countries, that sometimes
lack market expertise, the opportunity to hedge against
volatility in commodities prices.
On Wednesday, Uruguay, which imports all the crude oil it
processes, said it would be the first country to hedge oil
through the World Bank, having executed 6 million barrels of oil
to protect against prices rising above $55 or more in the next
12 months.
Uruguay is an infrequent hedger, having last done a hedging
deal in 2008 with Citibank. Many oil producers or consumers
access the market directly, particularly large Latin American
producers such as Mexico and Brazil.
For Uruguay, one of the smaller countries in South America,
going through the World Bank offered various benefits, including
technical and advisory expertise. In addition, the World Bank
could access multiple dealers to put the hedge on, which helped
Uruguay get a better value.
"Because Uruguay wanted to access the market quickly, it
made sense to work with us since we had all the systems in place
and documentation ready to do it," she added in a telephone
interview.
Uruguay's hedge comes after Venezuela - a typically large
supplier for several Latin American countries - stopped shipping
oil to the country in mid-2015 due to a supply disagreement,
forcing it to pay higher costs for supplies elsewhere.
"The hedges allow Uruguay peace of mind, like insurance, so
they aren't exposed to spikes in the price of oil given the
volatility we've seen," Lopez-Larroy said. "Other countries are
also looking at the market and we might end up doing other
(commodity) transactions."
Lopez-Larroy did not specify the other nations the World
Bank is speaking with.
The World Bank does not hold the risk itself, instead acting
as a conduit between the country and the market. The Uruguay oil
hedges, which are call options, are effective from June 7, 2016
through June 7, 2017.
The country last year imported more than 8 million barrels
of crude and it has received six 1-million-barrel cargoes of
African and North Sea crudes so far this year, according to
tenders data.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai, additional reporting by Marianna
Parraga in Houston; Editing by Andrew Hay)