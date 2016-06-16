NEW YORK, June 16 The World Bank's $16 million deal to hedge oil for Uruguay is a small one, but its a milestone for the institution more than a year after it first got approval for commodity-specific hedges, and it expects others to follow.

The World Bank was approved to offer commodity-specific hedges, including oil, to countries in March 2015 after previously offering hedges like currency and interest rates, said Dolores Lopez-Larroy, lead financial officer in the capital markets department at World Bank Treasury.

The new program can give smaller countries, that sometimes lack market expertise, the opportunity to hedge against volatility in commodities prices.

On Wednesday, Uruguay, which imports all the crude oil it processes, said it would be the first country to hedge oil through the World Bank, having executed 6 million barrels of oil to protect against prices rising above $55 or more in the next 12 months.

Uruguay is an infrequent hedger, having last done a hedging deal in 2008 with Citibank. Many oil producers or consumers access the market directly, particularly large Latin American producers such as Mexico and Brazil.

For Uruguay, one of the smaller countries in South America, going through the World Bank offered various benefits, including technical and advisory expertise. In addition, the World Bank could access multiple dealers to put the hedge on, which helped Uruguay get a better value.

"Because Uruguay wanted to access the market quickly, it made sense to work with us since we had all the systems in place and documentation ready to do it," she added in a telephone interview.

Uruguay's hedge comes after Venezuela - a typically large supplier for several Latin American countries - stopped shipping oil to the country in mid-2015 due to a supply disagreement, forcing it to pay higher costs for supplies elsewhere.

"The hedges allow Uruguay peace of mind, like insurance, so they aren't exposed to spikes in the price of oil given the volatility we've seen," Lopez-Larroy said. "Other countries are also looking at the market and we might end up doing other (commodity) transactions."

Lopez-Larroy did not specify the other nations the World Bank is speaking with.

The World Bank does not hold the risk itself, instead acting as a conduit between the country and the market. The Uruguay oil hedges, which are call options, are effective from June 7, 2016 through June 7, 2017.

The country last year imported more than 8 million barrels of crude and it has received six 1-million-barrel cargoes of African and North Sea crudes so far this year, according to tenders data.

(Reporting by Catherine Ngai, additional reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston; Editing by Andrew Hay)