MONTEVIDEO, June 15 Uruguay's government said on
Wednesday it would hedge 6 million barrels of oil for payout if
the price of crude rises above $55 per barrel as it tries to
limit exposure to volatile petroleum prices.
This is the first hedging deal Uruguay has reached since
2008, when the South American nation signed an agreement with
Citibank. This time, the $16 million agreement is with the World
Bank. Risk would be transferred from the World Bank to the
market, officials said at a press conference.
Uruguay's state-run oil company ANCAP posted losses of $198
million in 2015.
