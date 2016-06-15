MONTEVIDEO, June 15 Uruguay's government said on Wednesday it would hedge 6 million barrels of oil for payout if the price of crude rises above $55 per barrel as it tries to limit exposure to volatile petroleum prices.

This is the first hedging deal Uruguay has reached since 2008, when the South American nation signed an agreement with Citibank. This time, the $16 million agreement is with the World Bank. Risk would be transferred from the World Bank to the market, officials said at a press conference.

Uruguay's state-run oil company ANCAP posted losses of $198 million in 2015.

