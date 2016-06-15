(Adds quote, details)
By Malena Castaldi
MONTEVIDEO, June 15 Uruguay's government said on
Wednesday it would hedge against oil prices rising above $55 a
barrel to avoid exposing the country to volatile swings in the
commodity's price.
The country, which imports all the crude oil it uses, said
it would hedge 6 million barrels of oil with the World Bank, in
case crude's price averages more than $55 per barrel over the
next 12 months.
It is the first hedging deal Uruguay has reached since 2008,
when the South American nation signed an agreement with
Citibank. Under the $16 million agreement with the World Bank.
risk would be transferred from the World Bank to the market,
officials told a news conference.
"We took this insurance measure to mitigate the impact on
public finances and control the effect that a rise in oil prices
could have on the entire economy," Herman Kamil, head of the
Finance Ministry's debt unit, told reporters.
"What we are doing is buying certainty."
Uruguay's heavily indebted state-run oil company, Ancap,
posted losses of $198 million in 2015. The 6 million barrels
represent half the amount Ancap is expected to buy in the next
12 months, which it uses to produce fuels, lubricants and other
products.
(Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Tom Brown and Peter Cooney)