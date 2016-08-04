MONTEVIDEO Aug 3 Uruguay's heavily indebted state-run oil company Ancap plans to clamp spending limits on all its subsidiaries in a bid to boost profitability, according to an internal document seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Ancap's board recently approved the spending limits, which will be applied at all 15 companies in which it has at least an 80 percent stake, the document suggested.

"Under the new governance framework that Ancap is implementing for all the companies in the group, it is asked that efficiency accords be agreed to and that the operation of each be improved," the document said.

Ancap posted a $198 million loss in 2015 as it was hurt by the strengthening of the dollar and growing foreign debt obligations. The company also suffered from unprofitable cement and lime operations.

Company officials could not be reached for immediate comment on the austerity plan laid out in the Ancap document. But new measures approved by the board include limitations on various operating areas including overtime, investments subject to pre-financing, human resources and insurance.

To put the plan into practice, Ancap will form a team to analyze operations at each of its subsidiaries and draft goals and objectives in a collaborative manner, the document said.

"This team will have as its primary objective the monthly monitoring of information ... of the companies linked [to Ancap]. Additionally, it will need to identify and propose possible synergies," it said.

The Ancap subsidiaries will need to present their 2017 budget at the end of October, according to the document.

The companies in question range from biofuels and sugar cane firm Alur and biofuels distributor Dusca to beverage, alcohol, and repellants company Caba.

Improving the finances of Ancap is a priority for President Tabare Vazquez, whose government gave the company $620 million in January to cancel its debt from purchases of Venezuelan crude.

The company received an additional $300 million from the Latin American Development Bank in May with a stated goal of improving its debt profile.

(Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Gram Slattery; Editing by Tom Brown)