* Peso has firmed vs dollar since late June
* Country rated investment-grade by two agencies
* Cenbank hopes to cool foreign demand for its bills
ARTIGAS, Uruguay, Aug 15 Uruguay's central bank
unveiled capital controls on Wednesday aimed at cooling the
local peso's appreciation by discouraging foreign investment in
the bank's short-term debt.
The peso has been appreciating since late June after losing
ground against the dollar earlier in the year. Foreign capital
inflows increased after Uruguay earned its second
investment-grade debt rating last month.
Since June 28, when it hit bottom, Uruguay's peso has
firmed 3.85 percent against the dollar. This tends to make the
country's exports less competitive on the global market.
To combat the peso's rise, officials ordered that 40 percent
of new foreign capital invested in central bank bills be frozen
in an account at the central bank.
The measure, which targets foreign investments in central
bank bills with maturities of 30 to 730 days, takes effect on
Thursday. It does not affect government debt.
The central bank also said it was reversing a measure taken
last month that forced investors to use pesos to buy its
peso-denominated bills, which created more demand for the local
currency. Investors will once again be able to buy this paper
with dollars.
"There is more interest in Uruguay because it's
investment-grade now," central bank chief Mario Bergara told a
news conference in Artigas, north of the capital, Montevideo.
"Demand by non-residents for central bank bills rose
significantly, with investment funds and pension funds entering
the market."
Bergara said the new controls would increase the cost of
buying central bank bills, thereby discouraging short-term
foreign investment.
"The central bank opted for a measure that aims to reduce a
little the profitability of short-term capital inflows," Bergara
said, estimating the new norm would reduce profits by 2 to 2.5
percentage points.
Franco Uccelli, an analyst at J.P. Morgan Securities, said
the policy should not have much impact on government securities
since they were excluded from the new rules.
"The idea is to limit inflows of speculative capital into
short-term central bank paper ... by setting up a reserve
requirement equivalent to 40 percent of incremental foreign
purchases," Uccelli wrote in a research note.
"Uruguay appears to be paying the price for its economic
success," he added.
Squeezed between South American giants Brazil and Argentina,
Uruguay is led by a former leftist guerrilla leader, President
Jose Mujica, who has promoted investment by sticking to a fairly
orthodox policy menu.