BRIEF-CMHC CEO: No evidence of widespread fraud in Canada's mortgage industry
* CMHC CEO says no evidence of widespread fraud in Canada's mortgage industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
NEW YORK, March 7 Fitch Ratings on Thursday upgraded Uruguay's sovereign rating to investment grade, citing the country's economic resilience and social and political stability.
The outlook is stable, Fitch said in a statement. The agency said it raised Uruguay to BBB-minus from BB-plus.
* CMHC CEO says no evidence of widespread fraud in Canada's mortgage industry Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
CAIRO, June 1 Egypt issued on Thursday a long-delayed investment law aimed at easing doing business and creating incentives to lure back investors after years of turmoil.