* Cites strengthening economic performance, fundamentals
* Uruguay had already been rated investment grade by S&P
* Economic fate tied to neighbors but less than before
By Luciana Lopez and Malena Castaldi
NEW YORK/MONTEVIDEO, July 31 Moody's Investors
Service on Tuesday upgraded Uruguay's sovereign ratings, citing
the country's strengthening economic performance and making it
the second ratings agency to grant the country investment grade.
Squeezed between South American giants Brazil and Argentina,
Uruguay is led by a former leftist guerrilla leader -- President
Jose Mujica -- who has managed to promote investment by sticking
to a fairly orthodox policy menu.
Moody's promoted Uruguay to Baa3 from Ba1, with a positive
outlook, saying the country's "economic fundamentals have
strengthened and potential growth has increased, underpinned by
an upward shift in total factor productivity."
"As a result, the economy is capable of reporting higher
growth rates on a sustained basis, a condition that benefits
Uruguay relative to peers," Moody's said in a statement.
In addition to the Moody's rating, Uruguay has an investment
grade rating of BBB-minus with a stable outlook from Standard &
Poor's. Since some bond funds require two investment grade
ratings to buy sovereign debt, the move by Moody's was expected
to make Uruguay available to new buyers.
"Two out of three means that a lot of institutional
investors are now open to investing in Uruguay," said Kathryn
Rooney Vera, a Latin American strategist for Bulltick Capital
Markets in Miami.
"This is definitely a boon for Uruguay, particularly when
we're talking about insurance companies and hedge funds that are
looking for new places to invest," she added.
Uruguay's government welcomed the announcement from Moody's.
"The most important thing is not the rating itself but the
fact that we have risen through the ratings scale," Uruguayan
Economy Minister Fernando Lorenzo told Reuters.
"The fundamentals that justify the upgrade are what's most
important to us," he added.
Uruguay has a speculative grade BB-plus rating from Fitch
Ratings, with a positive outlook.
SLOWING ECONOMIES
The chief of the country's debt unit, which is part of the
Economy Ministry, said she did not expect the upgrade to spark a
major increase in demand for Uruguayan paper.
"Our bonds are already trading as if they were investment
grade," Azucena Arbeleche said. "They (investors) have already
incorporated the fundamentals of the Uruguayan economy."
Other Latin American sovereigns that enjoy investment grade
ratings include Mexico, Peru, Colombia, Chile and regional
powerhouse Brazil.
Uruguay's economy grew 4.2 percent in the first quarter
compared with a year earlier. Although the country has a long
tradition of cattle-ranching and farming, tourism and newer
endeavors like pulp mills also play a key role.
The country's gross domestic product rose 5.7 percent in
2011, marking a ninth straight year of growth.
Most major economies in Latin America are expected to grow
at a more moderate pace in 2012, highlighting the impact of
Europe's debt crisis and weakening external demand.
Brazil and Argentina have made protectionist moves to shield
their own industries, hurting trade with Uruguay and flouting
the norms of the Mercosur trade bloc, which also includes
Paraguay and Venezuela.
Economic growth is sluggish in Brazil and is slowing sharply
in Argentina, where government controls are hurting business and
consumer confidence.
Historically, Uruguay's economic health has hinged on that
of its bigger neighbors. The country plunged into crisis when
Argentina defaulted on its debts and went into a deep recession
in 2001-02.
Since then, however, Uruguay has worked to diversify its
production and export markets while also reducing
dollar-denominated government debt.