NEW YORK, July 31 Moody's Investors Service on
Tuesday upgraded Uruguay's sovereign ratings to investment
grade, citing the country's strengthening economic performance
and fundamentals.
The credit rating agency raised Uruguay to Baa3 from Ba1,
with a positive outlook. The move takes Uruguay from speculative
to investment grade.
"Uruguay's economic fundamentals have strengthened and
potential growth has increased underpinned by an upward shift in
total factor productivity," Moody's said in a statement.
"As a result, the economy is capable of reporting higher
growth rates on a sustained basis, a condition that benefits
Uruguay relative to peers."