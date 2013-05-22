New Zealand house prices post slowest growth for 2 years in May - QV
WELLINGTON, June 1 New Zealand's housing market cooled in May to post the slowest growth in two years, government property valuer QV said on Thursday.
WELLINGTON, June 1 New Zealand's housing market cooled in May to post the slowest growth in two years, government property valuer QV said on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 31 HGGC has agreed to take a majority stake in database software firm Idera, valuing the company at roughly $1.125 billion including debt, the private equity firm said in a statement.