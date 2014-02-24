(Adds quote from the company president, context)

MONTEVIDEO Feb 24 Agricultural company Union Agricultural Group (UAG) bought the Uruguayan unit of Argentine firm El Tejar for $170 million, giving it control over 67,000 additional hectares (165,560 acres) of land in Uruguay, the company said Monday.

UAG, which is listed on the Montevideo stock exchange and is controlled by the private equity fund Union Group, said it will now control a total of 170,000 hectares (420,080 acres) in Uruguay after the acquisition.

"This will more or less double the company's sales and profits," UAG President Juan Sartori said in a telephone interview.

UAG produces soy, wheat and rice, milk and beef.

Uruguay, a small country that relies heavily on farming and ranching, exported $1.875 billion of soy last year after a record harvest.

About half the land that El Tejar controlled in Uruguay will continue to be managed by current contractors, UAG said.

El Tejar's main operations are in Argentina and Brazil and Sartori said the Argentine company's soy and wheat activity will allow it to expand into grains.

UAG registered assets worth around $375 million with the Uruguayan central bank and government at the end of September.

"This operation will allow UAG to continue consolidating itself as a company and increase its scale and production," the president of UAG, Romauldo Varela, said in a statement. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Kevin Gray, Andrew Hay)