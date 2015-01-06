Privately held 23andMe Inc and Genentech said on Tuesday they will work together to generate whole genome sequencing data for about 3,000 people with Parkinson's disease, in order to identify new therapeutic targets for treating the degenerative neurological condition.

23andMe, co-founded by Anne Wojcicki, the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, will contribute the genome sequencing and data from its Parkinson's disease community. Genentech, a unit of Roche Holding AG, will work to identify potential therapeutics based on that information.

There is no cure for Parkinson's, which affects about 1 million people in the United States, but some medications can improve symptoms.

Under the agreement between the two companies, after the multi-year deal ends, 23andMe can conduct additional research on the data and make it available to other Parkinson's researchers. The data will be de-identified and contributed only by individuals who provide explicit permission to 23andMe, the company said.

