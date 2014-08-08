A Goldman Sachs sign is seen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in the Manhattan borough of New York January 24, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

London-based private equity firm 3i Group Plc (III.L) had hired U.S. bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to run a potential sale of British luxury lingerie retailer Agent Provocateur, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing a source.

The Wall Street bank would soon let potential suitors conduct due diligence, the daily quoted the person briefed on the matter as saying. (nyti.ms/1shtKZ4)

In July, British media outlets had reported that 3i Group was exploring a sale of the retailer, for which the firm could fetch about 200 million pounds ($337 million), including debt.

3i Group and Goldman Sachs could not immediately be reached for a comment outside of regular business hours.

