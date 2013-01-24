Waymo working on self-driving trucks
Alphabet Inc's self-driving car unit Waymo is working on developing self-driving trucks, the company said on Thursday.
Diversified U.S. manufacturer 3M Co will cut about 300 jobs as it combines its security and traffic safety units, one of Chief Executive Inge Thulin's first moves to improve the profitability of underperforming units.
The company expects to take $8 million in one-time charges in the first quarter as a result of that combination, with total first-quarter charges coming to $30 million, Thulin told investors Thursday on a conference call.
TORONTO BlackBerry Ltd shares jumped as much as 10 percent on Thursday, extending recent gains after an influential investment firm said the Canadian technology company's stock could double as a multiyear turnaround effort starts to show fruit.