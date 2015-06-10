U.S. PPG says could walk away from bid for Dutch firm Akzo Nobel
AMSTERDAM Paint maker PPG Industries said on Wednesday it could walk away from its pursuit of Dutch peer Akzo Nobel , which has rejected three takeover bids from the U.S. firm.
8point3 Energy Partners LP, formed by solar companies First Solar Inc (FSLR.O) and SunPower Corp (SPWR.O), said it expects its initial public offering to be priced between $19 and $21 per share.
The offering of 20 million Class A shares is expected to raise about $420 million and value 8point3 Energy at about $1.49 billion at the top end of the expected price range.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Securities and J.P. Morgan are among the underwriters for the IPO.
(Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
PARIS Sanofi is currently looking at several external growth opportunities, after having failed to clinch two large deals recently, but feels it has no urgent need to make acquisitions, the drugmaker's chairman told shareholders on Wednesday.