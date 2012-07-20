Lithium-ion battery maker A123 Systems Inc AONE.O said it will supply a 2 megawatt grid energy storage system to China's Ray Power Systems Co Ltd.

A123 Systems, which announced a 'going concern' warning in May, said China represents a large market opportunity for its energy storage technology.

On Thursday, the company said it signed a deal with BAE Systems Plc (BAES.L) to supply lithium ion battery packs.

Shares of the company rose 23 percent to 85 cents in morning trade on the Nasdaq.

