U.S. President Barack Obama looks at reporters as he returns from a birthday visit at Camp David, to the White House in Washington, August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Mitt Romney may have Clint Eastwood in his corner, but the Republican presidential candidate still trails Barack Obama when it comes to Hollywood support.

President Obama is hitting Connecticut Monday to try to wrangle some big checks from the Nutmeg State's well-heeled residents, and he's using some major movie business figures to help him make the pitch. "The Dark Knight Rises" star Anne Hathaway and "The Social Network" screenwriter Aaron Sorkin are billed as co-hosts of a fundraiser at the Westport home of movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, according to the Hartford Courant.

The event is also expected to draw screen legend Joanne Woodward, who lives in the tony Connecticut suburb. Tickets to the gathering are $35,800 a person, and the paper reports that the campaign expects roughly 50 guests.

Enthusiasm for President Obama may have waned since his initial 2008 White House run among some celebrities such as Bruce Springsteen and Matt Damon, both of whom have indicated they will take a less active role in his re-election campaign, but the film and television business remains a consistent source of financial support for the Democrat.

Los Angeles has been a regular stop on any Obama fundraising jaunts in recent years, and the president has had high-profile fundraisers hosted by the likes of Sarah Jessica Parker and George Clooney.

In addition to the Weinstein fundraiser, Obama will headline a $500-a-person reception at the Stamford Marriott. That event is expected to draw 400 people, according to the paper.