Aastrom BioSciences Inc said on Monday its cell therapy Ixmyelocel-T proved safe in a mid-stage clinical trial and helped delay some symptoms of critical limb ischemia, a severe form of peripheral arterial disease, in patients who have no real alternatives.

Critical limb ischemia results from chronic inflammation and a build-up of plaque in the heart and other vessels, which can block the flow of blood to the extremities and prevent wounds from healing. That in turn can lead to gangrene and the need for amputations.

Data presented at the annual meeting of the American Heart Association in Orlando, Florida, showed that after being treated for 12 months, patients in the treatment arm showed a 62 percent reduction in risk relative to placebo of treatment failure, as defined by the first occurrence of a major amputation of the treated limb, death from any cause, doubling of a wound surface area, or new gangrene.

Even so, Aastrom's shares fell as much as 12 percent amid concerns the company will have to raise funding within the next few quarters, potentially diluting the stock.

"The data looked impressive but people may be selling after the results in anticipation of an upcoming financing event," said Brian Lian, an analyst at Global Hunter Securities.

The company plans to begin a late-stage trial of the therapy within the next few weeks, according to its chief executive, Timothy Mayleben. The main goal of the late-stage trial will be amputation-free survival. This means the trial will need to show a statistically significant delay in the need for amputation and death.

In the mid-stage trial results presented on Monday, the results did not show statistical significance on the amputation-free survival measure alone, though there was a trend toward improvement. Mayleben said the trial, which included 72 people, was not large enough to detect statistical significance and was not expected to do so.

The overall number of adverse events was similar in both the treated group and the control group, and the number of deaths, at 8 percent, was equivalent in both. By most other measures, such as new outbreaks of gangrene, the treated group fared better. However, 32 percent of those treated with Ixmyelocel-T experienced pain in the extremities compared with just 17 percent in the placebo group.

Mayleben said physicians involved in the trial speculate that the increased pain may be due to increased feeling in limbs that often become numb as the disease progresses, enabling patients to once again feel pain. But he stressed that the data were not detailed enough to offer a clear-cut explanation.

Aastrom's treatment is designed to turn off the body's inflammatory response and allow new blood vessels to form.

Aastrom's shares fell 6.2 percent to $2.58 in afternoon trading on Nasdaq. Earlier in the day they fell as low as $2.43.

(Reporting by Toni Clarke, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)