Time Inc and Meredith Corp end talks over merger deal
Time Inc said it was "definitely" not up for sale on Friday, sending its shares and those of U.S. broadcasting and publishing group Meredith Corp , its most prominent suitor, sharply lower.
Abbott Laboratories <ABT.N) said on Monday it is interested in bolstering its line of medical devices, but it was becoming increasingly difficult to find appropriate and affordable products.
Chief Executive Officer Miles White, in a conference call with industry analysts, said Abbott is interested in acquiring new medical optics and other products.
China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co said on Friday it had refiled its application for U.S. approval of its $2.7 billion acquisition of life insurance company Genworth Financial Inc , in a bid to add more time to the regulatory review.