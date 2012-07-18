Abbott Laboratories Inc reported quarterly earnings roughly in line with Wall Street expectations and stuck to its 2012 profit view despite the harsh effects of the stronger dollar, in contrast to its larger rival Johnson & Johnson.

Global sales rose 2 percent to $9.81 billion, narrowly missing expectations of $9.84 billion. They would have risen 6.7 percent if not for the stronger dollar, which hurts the values of sales in overseas markets.

Quarterly results for J&J, which also derives much of its sales from outside the United States, were mauled by the strengthening dollar. The company on Tuesday trimmed its 2012 profit view due to a reversal in the dollar's direction.

But Abbott reaffirmed it expects full-year 2012 earnings, excluding special items, of $5.00 to $5.10 per share. That would reflect 9.4 percent growth from 2011 results. J&J expects flat results this year.

Jefferies and Co analyst Jeffrey Holford said he was impressed Abbott maintained its profit view "despite worsening currency headwinds".

Abbott Chief Financial Officer Thomas Freyman, in a conference call with analysts, said the company is somewhat less prey to currency movements than other healthcare companies because many of its operations and factories are located overseas.

"That helps us be a little less exposed."

Another main reason for Abbott's confidence of strong earnings for the rest of the year is Humira, its treatment for rheumatoid arthritis that continues to grow like gangbusters in its tenth year on the market.

The injectable drug's sales jumped 16.5 percent to $2.33 billion. Without the dollar's negative impact, sales would have surged 23 percent.

"Fundamentals continue to support this level of growth," Freyman said.

Holford said Humira again beat sales expectations by 3 percent, and reaffirmed Abbott as his "top pick" among global pharmaceutical companies.

Humira is expected this year to overtake Pfizer Inc's Lipitor cholesterol fighter to become the world's top-selling medicine. But it is facing growing competition from other arthritis treatments, including a pill being developed by Pfizer.

The diversified healthcare company said on Wednesday it earned $1.73 billion, or $1.08 per share, in the second quarter. That compared with $1.94 billion, or $1.23 per share, in the year-earlier period, when Abbott recorded big tax-related gains.

Excluding special charges, Abbott earned $1.23 per share. Analysts, on average, expected $1.22 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales of branded drugs rose 4.9 percent to $4.38 billion in the second quarter.

In October, Abbott announced plans to spin out its patent-protected branded medicines into a new publicly traded company called AbbVie. When completed by late 2012, it would be the largest-ever separation transaction in the healthcare sector.

The spinout is expected to be in the form of a tax-free distribution to Abbott shareholders of AbbVie shares. Abbott, left with its wide array of medical devices and diagnostics, nutritional products and generic medicines, would continue to be headed by longtime Chief Executive Miles White.

Sales of Androgel, a topical gel used to raise the levels of male hormone testosterone, rose almost 25 percent to $284 million.

The company's Xience heart stent posted sales of $400 million, a 2 percent increase.

Abbott's nutritional products showed strength, with sales growing 6.3 percent to $1.58 billion despite the foreign exchange hurdles.

Abbott shares dipped 0.4 percent to $66.22, while the ARCA Pharmaceutical Index of large U.S. and European drugmakers edged slightly higher.

(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Jeffrey Benkoe and Andrew Hay)