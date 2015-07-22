Abbott Laboratories Inc stuck by its profit forecast for the year as it expects growth in two of its bigger businesses, diagnostic products and branded generics, to help negate the impact of a strong dollar.

Abbott's shares hit a record high on Wednesday after the company reported that growth in the two businesses helped its second-quarter profit and revenue beat market estimates.

Sales, excluding currency, in Abbott's diagnostic products and generics rose 8.7 percent and 31.3 percent, respectively, in the quarter, accounting for 42 percent of total sales. Abbott expects the growth to continue through the year.

However, some of that growth is expected to come from overseas and Abbott Chief Executive Miles White was wary of the dollar's effect, which kept him from raising the company's forecast.

"Like every other CEO of an multi-national corporation, I wait for the day the U.S. dollar weakens."

The acquisition of Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals S.A. in September more than doubled the presence of Abbott's generics in Latin America and expanded its presence in emerging markets.

The diagnostic products business is being boosted by demand for point-of-care diagnostics and molecular diagnostics.

"I would say the businesses are doing very well and they should be able to offset any weakness, and it sounds like the year is projecting just like they anticipated," RBC Capital Markets analyst Glenn Navarro said.

The company reaffirmed its full-year 2015 profit forecast of $2.10 to $2.20 per share, excluding certain items. Analysts were expecting $2.16, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Abbott said nutritional products, the biggest of its seven businesses, did not perform as well as hoped in the quarter.

Novarro said that could be a reflection of the issues in China and Vietnam, where contamination fears from since 2013 have weighed on demand.

However, Abbott executives tried to allay investor concerns, saying China contributed only about 10 percent of the company's quarterly revenue.

"In general, I don't think there is much to project that it will get worse. If anything, they posted double-digit growth in China," said Barclay's analyst Matt Taylor.

Abbott's net income rose 69 percent to $786 million, or 52 cents per share. Revenue rose 10.8 percent, excluding currency, to $5.17 billion.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 50 cents per share and revenue of $5.15 billion.

Abbott's shares rose 2.6 percent to an all-time high of $51.03 midday, before easing to trade at $50.94.

(Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Savio D'Souza)