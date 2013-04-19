Nuclear plant shutdowns tied to coal pollution, decreased birth weights
(Reuters Health) - - Where communities get their electricity may directly determine their citizens' health and wellbeing, a new study suggests.
MOSCOW Russia's government commission on foreign investment has rejected U.S. Abbott Laboratories' plan to buy Russian pharmaceutical producer Petrovax, the head of the Russian antitrust regulator said on Friday.
"The commission has reviewed the question about the sale to U.S. company Abbott of Petrovax Pharm. As a result of very lengthy discussion the U.S. company was denied to make this deal," Igor Artemyev, head of the Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS), told reporters.
Abbott Laboratories filed for permission to buy the Russian vaccine developer and producer last year.
Abbott Laboratories spokeswoman Irina Gushchina said the company had not received any official information regarding the state of its application.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Megan Davies)
(Reuters Health) - - Where communities get their electricity may directly determine their citizens' health and wellbeing, a new study suggests.
CHICAGO About one in 10 pregnant women with confirmed Zika infections had a fetus or baby with birth defects, offering the clearest picture yet of the risk of Zika infection during pregnancy, U.S. researchers said on Tuesday.
(Reuters Health) - - Patients are regularly urged by their doctors to quit drinking soda - only to leave the doctor’s office and come face to face with a Big Gulp. Not at the University of California, San Francisco Medical Center.